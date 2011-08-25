* Q3 EPS 36 cents vs Street view 35 cents
* Sales $1.91 bln vs Street view $1.88 bln
* Sales volume flat
* Sees FY EPS $1.70-$1.75 vs previous view $1.67-$1.73
* Shares down nearly 6 percent
By Brad Dorfman
CHICAGO, Aug 25 Hormel Foods Corp (HRL.N)
expects profit margins in its Jennie-O turkey business to be
hurt in coming months as the price of corn used in turkey feed
rises.
Hormel Chief Executive Jeff Ettinger told analysts the
company is looking to rise prices and reduce expenses to offset
the rising costs.
Hormel shares fell nearly 6 percent in morning trading
after quarterly sales volume failed to rise for the first time
in two years.
Like most food companies, Hormel, which also makes Spam
canned meat and Dinty Moore stew, has raised prices to cope
with rising costs for ingredients, oil and other commodities.
The company reported flat volume in the third quarter,
ended July 31, but that was better than some competitors, which
saw volume fall in the most recent quarter after raising
prices.
Last week JM Smucker (SJM.N), the maker of Jif peanut
butter and Folgers coffee, cut its full-year sales outlook
after multiple price increases hurt demand. [ID:nL3E7JI2J8]
"We are satisfied if we can hold the line there and
continue to generate the net sales increase through both mix
and pricing," Ettinger said. Mix refers to selling a higher
proportion of higher-priced products.
The company now expects full-year earnings of $1.70-$1.75 a
share, up from its previous forecast of $1.67-$1.73.
Hormel products that had improved sales in the third
quarter included Spam, which in the past has sold well during a
weak economy. But also rising were sales of Hormel microwave
meals, which cost more and in the past have been hurt when the
economy faltered.
Morningstar analyst Ken Perkins said the sales performance
during the quarter was a sign that Hormel "across the board"
has brands strong enough to do well in the current economic
environment.
Third-quarter net income attributable to Hormel was $98.5
million, or 36 cents a share, up from $85.4 million, or 32
cents a share, a year earlier. Sales rose 10 percent to $1.91
billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 35 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $1.88 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The earnings beat was driven by a lower-than-expected tax
rate, KeyBanc analyst Akshay Jagdale said in a research note.
On a pre-tax basis, Hormel missed Jagdale's expectations by 2
cents a share, the analyst said.
Hormel shares fell $1.69 to $26.75 in morning trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore and Martinne
Geller in New York; editing by John Wallace)