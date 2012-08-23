Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Third-quarter EPS $0.41 in-line with estimates
* Third-quarter sales up 5 pct to $2 bln
* Sees FY EPS $1.79-$1.89 vs est $1.85
Aug 23 Hormel Foods Corp reported higher quarterly earnings on a strong performance at its grocery products division.
The company's third-quarter earnings rose to $111.2 million, or 41 cents per share, from $98.5 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $2 billion.
The results were in-line with analysts' average estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's grocery products segment benefited from strong sales of Spam family of products and its MegaMex Foods joint venture.
Hormel's diversified business model also includes Jennie-O turkeys and other refrigerated meats.
The company's shares closed at $28.42 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
