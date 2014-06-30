June 30 Hormel Foods Corp said it would
buy CytoSport Holdings Inc for about $450 million, to add Muscle
Milk sports nutrition products to its portfolio of brands.
Hormel Foods said it expects the deal to be neutral to
earnings in 2014 and add about 5 cents to earnings by in 2015.
BofA Merrill Lynch served as the financial adviser to Hormel
Foods in connection with the deal, the company said.
Muscle Milk products contain lactose-free protein
supplements and are often used by athletes and others seeking to
build muscle mass.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)