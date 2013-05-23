BRIEF-Silicon Labs prices private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
(Corrects name of segment to Jennie-O Turkey Store, from Jennie-O Turkey Stores)
May 23 Hormel Foods Corp reported a lower quarterly profit due to costs related to its Skippy acquisition, and higher grain costs and lower turkey meat prices at its Jennie-O Turkey Store business.
Second quarter net income fell to $125.5 million, or 46 cents per share, from $127.9 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose about 7 percent to $2.15 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 New U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Donald Trump did not endorse a proposed border tax system on Tuesday in his first speech to Congress on Tuesday, despite a vow to level the tax playing field for U.S. companies that export.
* Qtrly ebitda from direct operations was us$80.4 million compared to us$19.6 million reported in 4q15