FRANKFURT, Sept 29 A surge in home renovations and new builds in Germany sparked a 13 percent rise in six-month profits at DIY stores group Hornbach HBHG_p.DE, the company said on Thursday.

The German family-run group, which runs 134 DIY stores across Europe, said sales at outlets open more than a year rose by 7.1 percent in its home market.

Rival OBI, owned by retail group Tengelmann, has also reported strong growth in Germany this year, as the country's consumers make the most of rising wages and low unemployment to work on their homes.

That contrasts sharply with the fortunes of local rival Praktiker , whose chief executive stepped down after a decision to end a popular line of promotions led to a profit warning.

Hornbach CEO Albrecht Hornbach said to his knowledge Britain's Kingfisher had no plans to change its 21 percent stake in the group.

For the six months to the end of August, Hornbach reported a 7.5 percent rise in sales to 1.78 billion euros ($2.4 billion), while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped 12.7 percent to 157.8 million euros. ($1=0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)