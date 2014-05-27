UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 27 German home improvement store operator Hornbach said it plans to increase its dividend after a 10 percent rise in its core profit in the 2013/14 fiscal year.
In the fiscal year to the end of February 2014, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 10 percent to 160.4 million euros ($219 million), the company said on Tuesday.
Hornbach will propose a dividend of 0.80 euros per preferred share and 0.77 euros per ordinary share for the 2013/14 fiscal year after 0.67 euros and 0.64 euros the previous year, it said.
Hornbach expects EBIT in the 2014/2015 year will grow more strongly than revenue, which it forecasts will rise by a mid single-digit percentage.
It said on Tuesday that the first weeks and months of the current 2014/15 year had gone "very well". ($1 = 0.7325 Euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources