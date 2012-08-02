* Second-quarter adjusted earnings $0.35/share vs est
$0.43/share
* Second-quarter revenue up 63 pct at $131.6 mln
Aug 2 Oilfield services provider Hornbeck
Offshore Inc's second-quarter profit missed analysts'
estimates on higher operating costs and lower dayrates in its
downstream segment.
Operating costs shot up 31 percent to $63.46 million.
The company, which provides offshore supply vessels to oil
and gas companies, said it expects maintenance capital spending
of $58.2 million and other capital expenditures of $9.4 million,
for the current year.
April-June net profit was $12 million, or 33 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $ 7 million, or 26 cents p er
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 63 percent to $131.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents a
share, on revenue of $132.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $41.64 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)