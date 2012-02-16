* Q4 adj EPS $0.49 vs est $0.20

Feb 16 Hornbeck Offshore Inc, a provider of offshore supply vessels to oil and gas companies, posted better-than-expected results for the second straight quarter, helped by higher utilization, sending its shares to their highest in more than three years.

The company's shares, which have gained nearly 90 percent of their value in the last four months, were up 5 percent at $38.33 in early morning trade. The stock, which touched a high of $40.18 earlier in the session, was one of top percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said it also benefited from an increase in deepwater-drilling permits issued in the Gulf of Mexico.

"We believe that HOS is well-positioned to profit from the strengthening of the U.S. Gulf and the international boats market," brokerage Pritchard Capital wrote in a note to clients.

U.S. regulators are slowly resuming approval of deepwater-drilling permits in the Gulf of Mexico after the BP Plc oil spill spewed more than 4 million barrels of crude into the ocean in 2010.

During the quarter, effective utilization was 93 percent in its offshore supply vessels (OSV) fleet and 89 percent in its multi-purpose support vessels (MPSV) fleet, Hornbeck said in statement.

"The company's contract backlog for the OSV and the MPSV fleet stands at 59 percent and 69 percent for 2012 and we believe this will support higher potential spot rates," Pritchard Capital said.

October-December net profit was $14.2 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with of $2.6 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Hornbeck earned 49 cents a share.

Revenue rose 26.1 percent to $122.7 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $116.32 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)