UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Hornby Plc
* Says group is engaged in constructive dialogue with Barclays bank and is pleased to announce that bank has agreed to waive March covenant tests.
* Says group confirms that recent trading remains in line with expectations. Sales for second half of year to date*, have been down 2 pct year on year, within which UK business has been up 4 pct year on year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources