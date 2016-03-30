March 30 Hornby Plc

* Says group is engaged in constructive dialogue with Barclays bank and is pleased to announce that bank has agreed to waive March covenant tests.

* Says group confirms that recent trading remains in line with expectations. Sales for second half of year to date*, have been down 2 pct year on year, within which UK business has been up 4 pct year on year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)