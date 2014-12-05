Dec 5 Hornby Plc

* Announces James Bond license for 2015

* Secured a worldwide license for Corgi and Scalextric branded James Bond product including rights to new James Bond film, Spectre

* Shipments commencing in second half of 2015

* New range of products is already under development and will be on display at London Toy Fair in Jan. 2015