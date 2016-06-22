UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 British toymaker Hornby Plc said it would decrease its product lines by 40 percent and exit a majority of its concession agreements in the UK in a turnaround plan aimed at boosting its gross margins.
Hornby, famous for its model railways, said it would raise about 8 million pounds ($12 million) through a placing of shares in order to fund the restructuring.
The company reported an underlying pretax loss of 5.7 million pounds for the year ended March 31, compared with a profit of 1.6 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6809 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.