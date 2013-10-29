UPDATE 8-Oil steady as rising U.S. output offsets record bullish bets
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts
LONDON Oct 29 SSE's Hornsea gas storage site will be shut on Nov. 4, the company said on Tuesday.
The site will shut from 0900 GMT to 1500 GMT on Nov. 4, with capacity reduced by 195 gigawatt hours per day, SSE said in a market note.
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts
ABUJA, Feb 27 A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-disputed oilfield, a judge said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 Guided by cameras and radars, and negotiating traffic and roundabouts, a self-driving Nissan car took to the streets of London on Monday for the Japanese company's first European tests of an autonomous vehicle.