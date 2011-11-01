MELBOURNE, Nov 1 Dunaden on Tuesday became only the fifth thoroughbred prepared by a non-Australian or New Zealand trainer to win the Melbourne Cup in the 151 versions of the race.

Following is a list of the "foreign raiders" to have claimed Australia's most coveted horse racing trophy (year/horse/trainer):

2011 Dunaden Mikel Delzangles (France)

2010 Americain Alain de Royer Dupre (France)

2006 Delta Blues Katsuhiko Sumii (Japan)

2002 Media Puzzle Dermot Weld (Ireland)

1993 Vintage Crop Dermot Weld (Ireland)

