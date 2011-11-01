Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
MELBOURNE, Nov 1 Dunaden on Tuesday became only the fifth thoroughbred prepared by a non-Australian or New Zealand trainer to win the Melbourne Cup in the 151 versions of the race.
Following is a list of the "foreign raiders" to have claimed Australia's most coveted horse racing trophy (year/horse/trainer):
- -
2011 Dunaden Mikel Delzangles (France)
2010 Americain Alain de Royer Dupre (France)
2006 Delta Blues Katsuhiko Sumii (Japan)
2002 Media Puzzle Dermot Weld (Ireland)
1993 Vintage Crop Dermot Weld (Ireland)
- -
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; editing by Nick Mulvenney; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more horse racing stories
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)