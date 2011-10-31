* Qantas order gives organisers hope

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 Organisers of Australia's richest thoroughbred race were buoyed by a government-mandated order that put Qantas Airways planes back in the air on Monday after the airline's labor dispute with trade unions threatened to dampen the Melbourne Cup's carnival atmosphere.

The dispute, which came to a head when Qantas grounded its entire fleet at the weekend, had cast doubt over the attendance of thousands of visitors from overseas and across the country to Australia's most celebrated race.

"We won't know until tomorrow how it's affected us. It's too early to tell ... But fortunately Qantas have now gone back so it does give people the opportunity to still make it," Victoria Racing Club chief Dale Monteith told Reuters on the sidelines of a public reception in Melbourne's Federation Square.

"I suspect, really, that people who are determined to come to the Melbourne Cup, this unique event, if they've booked they'll get here somehow."

The Melbourne Cup, celebrated as a public holiday by over five million people in the state of Victoria, regularly attracts crowds of over 100,000 to Flemington race course, while most workplaces across the country pause for a few minutes to watch the race's broadcast.

Like Australia's resources-rich economy, attendances for the race and for the other three marquee days in the week-long Melbourne Cup Carnival have held up well despite turmoil engulfing much of the developing world in recent years.

Organisers' income from corporate and sponsorship revenue, however, took a big hit from the 2008 global financial crisis and have yet to recover.

"They'll get back. It's hastened slowly from our perspective," Monteith said.

"We dropped significantly as you would appreciate with the global financial crisis. Last year they were up about 10-12 percent, this year we're probably up by that sort of figure again.

"We're just halfway getting back to where we were pre-GFC."

FOREIGN RAIDERS

Thousands of people thronged Melbourne's city centre as leading jockeys and trainers were ferried in a cavalcade for the race's traditional Monday parade on the eve of the Cup, and a small but vocal group protested the use of whips in horse racing on the sidelines.

The presence of an unprecedented 11 European entrants for Tuesday's Cup has also raised a volley of complaints from industry figures who have bemoaned the lack of locally bred and trained horses in the nation's marquee two-mile race.

Only three Australian stayers have made the 24-entrant field, prompting some commentators to demand administrators provide more incentives to push locally-bred horses into the race, despite only four from outside of Australia or New Zealand winning the race.

The Victoria Racing Club, which has overseen the race's transformation from a provincial affair of middling quality into an international trophy coveted by the world's top stables, has poured cold water on the idea.

"The race has moved on. When Vintage Crop won in 1993, the first year we ever had international horses, the average four-day crowd for the previous 50 years had been 200,000," Monteith said, referring to the winner trained by Ireland's Dermot Weld.

"We're sitting on between 350-400,000 thousand now.

"It's an open race people pay to come. The internationals pay a lot more to be involved.

"It costs them the thick end of A$100,000 plus to travel their horses here. They pay the same fees to get into the race, no subsidies given."

With three of the last 10 winners from overseas, the "foreign raiders" are fancied to gallop off with the trophy again.

French stayer and last year's winner Americain is 4-1 favourite to win the Cup despite being saddled with top weight and an extra 3.5 kg this year, while Dunaden, trained by Frenchman Mikel Delzangles, is second favourite.

