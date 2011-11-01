(adds quotes, detail, byline)

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE Nov 1 French raider Dunaden pipped Red Cadeaux in a thrilling photo-finish to keep the $6.5 million Melbourne Cup in French hands at Flemington race course on Tuesday.

French jockey Christophe Lemaire came from well back in the field to push hard at the last turn but was joined out in front by Michael Rodd-ridden Red Cadeaux and the pair battled nose-to-nose to the line in the last 200 metres of the 3,200m handicap, roared on by a massive crowd.

Lemaire, who had only been guaranteed a start on Dunaden after Craig Williams lost his appeal to race on Monday, pointed to his chest in disbelief when the winner was announced and pumped his fist into the air.

"It's a great moment for me, this is incredible," said the jockey, clearly emotional after the drama of the race.

"I was a bit anxious, I knew it was a bit close and the pony on the back straight, he said he thought the outside horse win, so I was a bit disappointed even if the horse gave everything. But then at the top, they said, you win."

Dunaden's victory in the 23-horse field followed Americain's win for France last year.

Americain was valiant in his bid for back-to-back wins but ultimately lost out to Lucas Cranach in a battle for third almost as tense as that for the winner with another photo needed to split the two.

Dunaden's French trainer Mikel Delzangles also thought his horse had lost and had time for a thought for Williams, who lost an appeal against a 10-meeting ban for careless riding.

"I'm still shaking, it's amazing," he said at trackside. "I feel bad for (Williams), I have to thank him for everything he did for the horse before. He's been a real gentleman."

