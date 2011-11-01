MELBOURNE Nov 1 Dunaden won the $6.5 million Melbourne Cup at the Flemington racecourse after beating Red Cadeaux in a dramatic photo-finish on Tuesday.

Lucas Cranach was third after some 100,000 people packed the course for the 151st running of Australia's best known and richest race.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on:

for more horse racing stories