Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
MELBOURNE Nov 1 Dunaden won the $6.5 million Melbourne Cup at the Flemington racecourse after beating Red Cadeaux in a dramatic photo-finish on Tuesday.
Lucas Cranach was third after some 100,000 people packed the course for the 151st running of Australia's best known and richest race.
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)