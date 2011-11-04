* Most hedging contracts were with MF Global
* Hopes to transfer contracts to new clearing agent
* Stock down 8 percent
(Adds CFO comments, byline)
By Steve James
Nov 4 Horsehead Holding Corp ZINC.O, the
largest U.S. zinc smelter, is trying to transfer hedging
contracts with its clearing agent, a British branch of futures
brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK, which has filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Company shares fell 8 percent to $8.13 on the Nasdaq on
Friday afternoon after the revelation in a press release
announcing Horsehead's better-than-expected third-quarter
financial results.
"We have no cash on account with MF Global," Chief
Financial Officer Robert Scherich told Wall Street analysts on
a conference call.
"These are LME (London Metal Exchange) registered
contracts," he said. "We are talking with numerous clearing
members. We have no reason to believe it (transfer) won't
happen and expect to complete it in a matter of weeks."
The company started using hedging contracts, including all put
and call options for 2012 and 2013, to protect it from zinc price
volatility during a period when it is investing heavily in a new
smelter in North Carolina, Scherich said.
During the third quarter, the price of zinc fluctuated between
a high of $1.15 per pound and a low of 84 cents. The metal is
currently selling for about 89 cents per pound -- way off its
all-time high in 2006 of just over $2.
Scherich said the hedges on 75 percent of expected zinc
production in 2012 and 2013 had a floor of 85 cents per pound
and a ceiling of $1.20.
Pittsburgh-based Horsehead said the clearing agent for the
majority of its hedging contracts was MF Global UK Ltd, a
British affiliate of MF Global. It gave no details on the
number of contracts.
The company said it thought it could transfer all of them to
other members of the London Clearing House without incurring any
loss.
Earlier on Friday, Jon Corzine said he had resigned as MF
Global's chairman and chief executive officer four days after
the futures brokerage filed for bankruptcy protection.
The bankruptcy filing came after MF Global's bets on
European sovereign debt scared away clients, counterparties and
investors. The company's decline accelerated after major credit
rating agencies downgraded it to "junk" status last week.
[ID:nN1E7A21O6]
In an interview with Reuters, Scherich said the mark-to-market
of the hedges fluctuated day to day with the price of the metal.
"The collar was at zero when we introduced them and at the end of
June we would have had a negative $15 million, because the zinc
price was up at the end of June.
"But it went down at the end of September and the mark up
would then be $24 million," he said. "That's the volatility of
the zinc price and the purpose of the hedges."
Scherich said Horsehead expected to lay the foundations for
a new smelter in North Carolina in the first quarter of next
year. It will replace the 85-year-old Monaca smelter near
Pittsburgh.
"The hedges were put in place to give us a level of
commodity price protection in an investment period. We didn't
want the commodities to go down so much that it would disrupt
this (smelter construction)."
Capstone Investments analyst Carter Driscoll said he was
not too concerned. "These are futures contracts so it shouldn't
be too difficult to find a new partner. There isn't any real
cash impact until 2012."
Horsehead earlier reported its third-quarter net loss
narrowed to $700,000, or 2 cents per share, from a loss of $2.4
million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
Including a noncash mark-to-market adjustment for open
hedge positions, earnings were $23.1 million, or 52 cents per
share. On that basis, they beat Wall Street estimates of 10
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Executive Officer Jim Hensler said that although
demand was strong, there were unusually high operating costs
and reduced shipments due to production difficulties at the
Monaca smelter as well as planned maintenance outages and
higher energy costs.
(Reporting by Steve James; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Phil
Berlowitz)