Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 Horsehead Holding Corp on Thursday sold $175 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Cowen Group was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: HORSEHEAD HOLDING AMT $175 MLN COUPON 10.5 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.188 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 11 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/26/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 1,039 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by M.D. Golan)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.