LONDON Nov 4 London-based hedge fund manager Horseman Capital saw its once high-profile Global fund return 18.5 percent in October, a spokesman said, as bets on luxury goods companies and China's fast-growing banking sector reeled in gains.

The fund, which has shrunk from $2.8 billion in assets to $143 million after fund manager John Horseman stepped down in 2009, is now up 6.89 percent so far this year, the spokesman said.

Bets on the luxury brands, luxury retailers, luxury automobiles and Chinese bank sectors were the main contributors to performance. (Reporting by Laurence Fletcher, editing by Sinead Cruise)