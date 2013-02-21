SOFIA Feb 21 Some 86 kilos of lasagne dishes will be destroyed in Bulgaria, after its food safety agency confirmed on Thursday the dishes taken from shelves last week contained horse meat labelled as beef.

Horse meat has been found in beef products across Europe in recent weeks, damaging confidence in the continent's vast and complex food industry.

"This morning we received the results from the two tests taken from the already banned products," the Bulgarian agency said in a statement. "Both samples were positive for horse meat, indicating 80 percent and 50 percent content."

The tests were conducted by a German laboratory after the "beef" lasagne dishes were withdrawn from an unidentified supermarket chain last week.

The agency said that 30 samples from domestic meat products were also tested in Bulgarian laboratories in the last 10 days, but all of them were negative. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter)