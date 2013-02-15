* Butchers report rise in sales after horsemeat furore
* People avoiding meat from supermarkets
* Many areas now lack alternative to big retailers
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Feb 15 In one of Britain's oldest
butcher's shops, staff in straw hats are rushing to cope with a
surge in demand for pricey pies and sausages from customers
worried about a scandal over mislabelled horsemeat and rich
enough to buy peace of mind.
Founded in 1850, Lidgates in London's smart Notting Hill
district retains a Dickensian atmosphere, displaying beef from
grass-fed cows, organic chickens, and silver trophies won by its
products.
The discovery of horsemeat in food labelled as beef has
shocked the British, a nation of horse-lovers, and exposed a gap
between rich shoppers who can afford top-quality meat and those
forced to hunt for bargains at the other end of the market.
The current climate of economic austerity has squeezed
family budgets, forcing many to choose cheap mass-produced foods
containing often untraceable ingredients.
But Lidgates, where a whole beef fillet sells for more than
100 pounds ($160) and half a dozen sausages cost 6 pounds ($9),
is a world away from these concerns.
"Sales on items such as minced beef, pies, sausages went up
ranging 10 and 20 percent directly on day one," said Danny
Lidgate, 33, the fifth generation of his family to run the shop.
The trend towards upmarket meat appears to be gathering pace
elsewhere in Britain, where many people are so sentimental about
horses that they find the idea of eating their meat repulsive.
According to the Q Guild, which represents high-end
independent butchers, its members say sales of beefburgers and
meatballs have risen by 30 per cent since the horsemeat furore
started, with overall trade up by an average of 20 percent.
As the scandal deepened this week, the government played
down the health risks, saying it was doing everything to ensure
food sold across the country was safe enough to eat. Generally,
horsemeat is not a danger to health, but the damage to public
confidence has already been done.
RIB-EYE STEAK
Scrutinising a cut of rib-eye steak, Jacqueline O'Leary, a
housewife from the upscale Kensington district, said the
revelations about horsemeat had changed her shopping habits.
"I haven't bought lately (from supermarkets). I've just been
buying more here so they've probably seen me three times a week
and I buy sausages and mince from here now, it's just easier."
Upstairs in Lidgates' busy kitchen, a butcher completes a
cottage pie, the traditional British dish of minced meat covered
in a layer of potato.
Selling for more than 5 pounds ($8) a portion, the fresh
grass-fed or organic minced beef dish is rather more expensive
than the alternative from frozen food giant Findus, available
for just 1 pound from one supermarket.
After finding it beef lasagne contained horsemeat, the
British unit of Findus began recalling the product from
supermarket shelves last week on advice from its French supplier
Comigel, raising questions over the complicated nature of the
European food chain.
Elsewhere in London, Mark McCartney, another shopper, said
he would rather go to his local butcher than buy meat at the
supermarket.
"I trust this meat more than I trust anything out of the
supermarkets and you can pick and choose and give this man the
money." he said. "It's cheaper, it's better quality and it's
better people getting the money."
The loss of trust in supermarkets and processed food may be
temporary and will probably be restored gradually after the
scandal.
But the trend is still a worry for Britain's food and
farming industries, which contribute 88 billion pounds ($140
billion) to the economy every year.
Meat and meat products accounted for 1.7 billion pounds out
of Britain's total food and drink exports of 18.2 billion pounds
in 2011, according to farm minister Owen Paterson.
HORSEMEAT SCANDAL
Nearly half of British consumers said they would avoid
buying meat from supermarkets affected by the horsemeat scandal,
according to a survey this month for Retail Week magazine.
Family butchers may be experiencing a revival but it is
likely to be short-lived given the attraction of supermarkets to
busy shoppers.
In Britain, four supermarket chains together account for
over three quarters of the grocery market, according to the
Kantor research company.
Many family-run butchers have been hit hard in the past
decade, with many blaming high parking charges in towns as well
as increasingly time-poor customers.
The number of registered butcher's shops fell to around
6,800 in 2011 from more 9,000 in 2000, according to figures from
the British tax authorities.
At a bustling London street market, butcher Raymond Roe said
he had been in the trade for 37 years but at least eight of his
local competitors had close their doors since 1976.
Even though shoppers are angry with supermarkets now, he was
pessimistic about the future.
"They've lost their trust," he said. "I get a lot of people
saying they're not going buy from them (supermarkets).
"But the thing is, supermarkets are convenient for everyone
and most people haven't got much time. A lot of it is, people
don't cook no more."
Pointing behind him on the wall to diagrams of animals with
lines drawn to indicate cuts of meat, Roe described his role as
butcher, teacher and chef for his customers.
"I show them the charts where the cuts come from to try and
educate them because years ago, the older people - a lot of them
are dead now - they knew the cuts but no one knows nothing now,"
he said sadly. "They don't even know how to cook."
($1 = 0.6433 British pounds)
(Editing by Maria Golovnina and Giles Elgood)