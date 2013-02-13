UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Feb 13 The European Commission has proposed extra tests on meat products by governments to assess the scale of a suspected fraud involving mislabelled horsemeat in food sold as beef, the bloc's health chief said on Wednesday.
European Union governments will vote on the proposals on Friday. The Commission has also recommended tests on EU businesses handling horsemeat to check for residues of equine medicines in meat that could pose a health risk. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Barbara Lewis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources