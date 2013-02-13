BRUSSELS Feb 13 The European Commission has proposed extra tests on meat products by governments to assess the scale of a suspected fraud involving mislabelled horsemeat in food sold as beef, the bloc's health chief said on Wednesday.

European Union governments will vote on the proposals on Friday. The Commission has also recommended tests on EU businesses handling horsemeat to check for residues of equine medicines in meat that could pose a health risk. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Barbara Lewis)