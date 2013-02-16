FRANKFURT Feb 16 German group Dreistern-Konserven GmbH & Co KG said one of its beef goulash products contained traces of horsemeat and it would immediately withdraw the items produced at its Neuruppin, Brandenburg, site from the market.

The company said on Friday horse DNA was detected in cans containing its "Rindergulasch 540g Omnimax" with a Nov. 5, 2015 minimum durability date. Affected products had already been withdrawn from stores it supplies as a precautionary measure.

"The detected traces of horse DNA may be caused by sharing slaughterhouses or transport containers as part of meat processing," the company said in a statement.

Separately, Liechtenstein-based Hilcona said on Friday that Germany's Vossko or Switzerland's Suttero had supplied meat for Lidl's beef tortelloni "Combino Tortelloni Rindfleisch".

The product was withdrawn after Austrian health authorities said they found horsemeat in one sample made by Hilcona. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Angus MacSwan)