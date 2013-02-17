* France says Spanghero workers not to blame in horsemeat
scandal
* British media reports horsemeat issue raised in 2011
* British government to investigate claims
By Nicholas Vinocur and Michael Holden
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 17 France said on Sunday
managers at French company Spanghero were responsible for
passing off horsemeat as beef, while Britain said it would
investigate claims that warnings about horsemeat entering the
food chain were raised in 2011 but ignored.
Revelations that some beef dishes actually contained
horsemeat has caused a scandal across Europe, leading to
products being removed from sale and police investigations.
It has also cast a spotlight on food labeling and the
complex supply chain across the EU trading bloc, damaging
Europeans' confidence in the food on their plate and putting
pressure on governments to explain lapses in quality control.
An investigation into activities at meat-processing company
Spanghero has revealed "serious, specific and coherent" reasons
to suspect it knowingly defrauded customers and consumers by
selling them horsemeat labeled as beef, the government said.
However, the company's 330 workers were not to blame and
would meet with Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll on Monday
to determine how they would be paid until the plant, whose
sanitary license has been revoked temporarily, could reopen.
"The government distinguishes responsibility for what
appears to be the actions of Spanghero's leaders from the work
of its employees," ministers for agriculture and consumer
affairs said in a joint statement.
The scandal, affecting a growing number of European
countries and retailers, began in Ireland when its food safety
authority discovered horsemeat in frozen beef burgers.
Investigations to determine how horsemeat ended up in ready
meals sold across Europe homed in on Spanghero, but further
probes are under way targeting a meat trader in the Netherlands
and other businesses in the supply chain.
HORSEMEAT ISSUE RAISED IN 2011?
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported serious concerns
had first been aired about horsemeat with British food chiefs 18
months ago but nothing had been done.
John Young, a former manager with Britain's Food Standards
Agency (FSA), said he helped draft a letter to the government in
April 2011 on behalf of Britain's biggest horsemeat exporter,
highlighting failures in the system to stop horses treated with
the drug phenylbutazone from entering the human food chain.
"I discussed this with the chief executive of the Food
Standards Agency this morning and she is going to go back
through the records and see exactly what was said at the time,"
Britain's Environment Secretary Owen Paterson told Sky News.
Phenylbutazone, commonly known as bute, is an
anti-inflammatory painkiller for sporting horses but banned for
animals intended for eventual human consumption as it is
potentially harmful in large concentrations.
The FSA said last week six horses slaughtered in Britain had
tested positive for bute and might have entered the human food
chain.
Irish authorities first discovered horsemeat in beef burgers
made by firms in Ireland and Britain on Jan. 15. However, the
scandal widened two weeks ago when tests on beef lasagne made by
the British unit of frozen foods group Findus showed
the product contained up to 100 percent horsemeat.
Europol are now coordinating criminal investigations across
Europe, and in Britain three premises have been probed, two
closed down and number of arrests made, Paterson said.
Spanghero had its license revoked for the duration of the
probe after French officials said it must have known it was
buying horsemeat, which is cheaper and carries a different
customs code when delivered in frozen blocks.
The company's President Barthelemy Aguerre struck back at
accusations on Friday, saying the government had been too quick
to point the finger.
But radio France Info reported that investigators had seized
nearly 1,500 pages of invoices at Spanghero's factory in
southwestern France that showed the customs code "0205" for
horse whereas the codes for beef are "0202" and "0201."
The radio cited unnamed investigators as saying Spanghero
must have been aware of the difference between the codes, which
are easily verifiable on a European Commission website.
Britain's Paterson called for stricter food testing across
Europe, and Austria's agriculture minister, Nikolaus
Berlakovich, called for European "food passports" that would let
consumers see the origins of ingredients in processed foods.
(Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by
Rosalind Russell)