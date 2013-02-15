MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia said on Friday processed
foods marked as beef but containing horse meat could have been
re-exported to Russia and expressed serious concerns about food
safety controls in Europe after the discovery of horse DNA in
British retail products.
"It is not excluded that such products may have entered
Russian territory," Russia's Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary
Surveillance Service (VPSS) said, adding it had requested that
European consumer protection authorities share the results of
their investigation.
The VPSS "expressed serious concerns about serious problems
in the system of control over the migration of controlled items
on the territory of the European Union and their export."
