MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia said on Friday processed foods marked as beef but containing horse meat could have been re-exported to Russia and expressed serious concerns about food safety controls in Europe after the discovery of horse DNA in British retail products.

"It is not excluded that such products may have entered Russian territory," Russia's Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said, adding it had requested that European consumer protection authorities share the results of their investigation.

The VPSS "expressed serious concerns about serious problems in the system of control over the migration of controlled items on the territory of the European Union and their export." (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)