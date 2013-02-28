UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Feb 28 The head of Russia's animal and plant health service told the European Union it wanted to suspend imports of regulated meat products from Austria after horse DNA was found in a batch of hot dogs, the service said on Thursday.
The head of Russia's Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS), Sergei Dankvert, proposed the measure in a phone call with Ladislav Miko, the Commission's deputy director general for the food chain, it said in a statement.
Dankvert also held telephone consultations with Austria's chief veterinary inspector, the statement said. (Writing by Melissa Akin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources