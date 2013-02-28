MOSCOW Feb 28 The head of Russia's animal and plant health service told the European Union it wanted to suspend imports of regulated meat products from Austria after horse DNA was found in a batch of hot dogs, the service said on Thursday.

The head of Russia's Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS), Sergei Dankvert, proposed the measure in a phone call with Ladislav Miko, the Commission's deputy director general for the food chain, it said in a statement.

Dankvert also held telephone consultations with Austria's chief veterinary inspector, the statement said. (Writing by Melissa Akin)