UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LIVERPOOL, England, April 8 One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox, won the English Grand National, the world's greatest steeplechase, with a stunning late burst from the final fence at a sun-drenched Aintree on Saturday.
The 14-1 winner claimed the 170th running of the famous race with a thrilling sprint down the home stretch having battled with Cause Of Causes over the final few fences.
(Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Toby Davis)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources