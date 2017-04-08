LIVERPOOL, England, April 8 One For Arthur, ridden by Derek Fox, won the English Grand National, the world's greatest steeplechase, with a stunning late burst from the final fence at a sun-drenched Aintree on Saturday.

The 14-1 winner claimed the 170th running of the famous race with a thrilling sprint down the home stretch having battled with Cause Of Causes over the final few fences.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Toby Davis)