LONDON Dec 30 Britain's twenty-times champion jump jockey AP McCoy was knighted by the Queen in the New Year Honours List on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Northern Irishman retired this year after riding a record 4,357 winners, including two Cheltenham Gold Cups, three Champion Hurdles and the 2010 Grand National.

Former footballers Denis Law and Francis Lee were awarded CBEs along with former Formula One and motorcycling world champion John Surtees.

Twice Tour de France winner Chris Froome and five-times world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan were awarded OBEs.

