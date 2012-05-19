BALTIMORE May 19 I'll Have Another won the $1 million Preakness Stakes on Saturday to stay on course for the elusive Triple Crown.

Ridden by Mexican jockey Mario Gutierrez, I'll Have Another followed up his win in the Kentucky Derby by landing the second leg under sunny skies at Pimlico racecourse.

Only the Belmont Stakes, to be run in New York on June 9, remains for him to complete the set of three-year-old classics.

Bodemeister finished second after being collared by I'll Have Another in the shadows of the post while Creative Cause was third.

"I just can't even out it into words," said winning trainer Doug O'Neill. "It's incredible....I'm just numb."

Only 11 horses have won the Triple Crown. The last was Affirmed in 1978. (Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Julian Linden)