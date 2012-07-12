* Hortifrut sets share price at 320 pesos
* Analysts had recommended buying at 357 pesos
* Hortifrut lists nearly 29 percent equity stake on bourse
SANTIAGO, July 12 Chilean agro-industrial
company Hortifrut set a price of 320 pesos per share
for its initial public offering, reaping $67 million to help
finance its investment plans.
Analysts had recommended buying the stock at 357 pesos.
Hortifrut, which genetically develops, produces, sells and
exports berries, placed 103.6 million shares, equal to an almost
29 percent equity stake in the company, according to the
Santiago stock exchange.
Hortifrut plans to use the funds raised to widen its genetic
development program for different types of berries and increase
its production capacity.
The company has operations in North America, Central
America, South America, Europe and Asia.
Chilean brokerages Celfin Capital and Penta acted as joint
book runners to the deal.
Hortifrut's IPO is the second on the local bourse this year.
Chilean construction firm Ingevec raised nearly $26
million with its debut on the Santiago Stock Exchange in March.
(1 U.S. dollar = 494 pesos)
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
editing bny John Wallace)