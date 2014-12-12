Dec 12 Shares of Hortonworks Inc, a big-data company spun off from Yahoo Inc, rose as much as 52 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at up to $1 billion.

The IPO raised $100 million after it was priced at $16 per share, well above the expected range.

HortonWorks helps companies manage data through Hadoop, an open-source software that crunches massive amounts of data and is used by companies such as Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company opened at $24 on the Nasdaq and touched a high of $24.35.

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets were among the underwriters to the IPO.

