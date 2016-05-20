May 20 Hoshino Resorts REIT :

* Says it to issue 179 private placement units at 1,249,594 yen per unit with subscription date of May 23 and payment date of May 24 to Nomura Securities

* Says it to raise 223,677,326 yen in total

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zum7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)