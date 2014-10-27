Oct 27 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :

* HCI - further announcement relating to the suspension of the executive chairman pending a disciplinary enquiry

* Company's position that Marcel Golding should face disciplinary proceedings regarding his alleged gross misconduct

* Golding has made certain outrageous allegations relating to political interference in respect of media, such allegations are denied by company

* Company re-affirms its commitment to protect its interests and of its shareholders, to promote lawful and fair disciplinary enquiry

* Company sees no benefit in conducting this process through press Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: