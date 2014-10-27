BRIEF-McKay says promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017
Oct 27 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :
* HCI - further announcement relating to the suspension of the executive chairman pending a disciplinary enquiry
* Company's position that Marcel Golding should face disciplinary proceedings regarding his alleged gross misconduct
* Golding has made certain outrageous allegations relating to political interference in respect of media, such allegations are denied by company
* Company re-affirms its commitment to protect its interests and of its shareholders, to promote lawful and fair disciplinary enquiry
* Company sees no benefit in conducting this process through press Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved re-appointment of Paresh Sukthankar as deputy managing director of the bank for the period from june 13, 2017 to june 12, 2020 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2mr6KGy) Further company coverage: