BRIEF-Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its Normal Course Issuer Bid
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 31 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd
* M.J.A. Golding resigned as a director of HCI and chairman of board of directors effective 30 October 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Scotiabank announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
* Sees FY 2017 operating income to be 2.7 billion won and revenue to be 50 billion won