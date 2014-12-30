Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
Dec 30 Hospira Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its non-opioid injection that provides faster relief to patients suffering moderate to severe pain.
The approval comes amid efforts to curb rising opioid-prescription drug abuse.
In the United States alone, more than 16,500 deaths related to opioid-prescription drugs were reported in 2010.
The drug, Dyloject, can be used alone, or in combination with non-opioid painkillers, the company said on Tuesday.
Dyloject forms part of a class of drugs called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which are commonly used as painkillers, but are also being studied for their anti-inflammatory effects.
The drug does not constitute a replacement for opioids, but can be administered within 15 seconds. Other injectable non-opioid painkillers depend upon dilution prior to administration, and typically require an infusion of 15 to 30 minutes for a full dose, Hospira said.
The FDA approved Hysingla ER, Purdue Pharma LP's long-acting narcotic painkiller with abuse-resistant properties in November, in line with its efforts to combat escalating abuse.
Hysingla ER is the fourth painkiller with abuse-resistant properties to be cleared by the agency.
Lake Forest, Illinois-based Hospira's stock rose about 1 percent to $62.93 on the New York Stock Exchange in early Tuesday morning trade.
