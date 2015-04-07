(Adds details, shares)
April 7 Hospira Inc, which agreed in
February to be bought by Pfizer Inc, said the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration had sent it another warning letter
detailing violations in standard drug manufacturing practices at
one of its facilities.
The FDA said its inspectors had visited the company's plant
in Liscate, Italy twice in May last year and identified
significant violations, including a failure to establish
procedures to prevent contamination and to thoroughly
investigate instances where a batch did not meet specifications.
Hospira's response to the FDA's concerns lacked "sufficient
corrective actions", the agency said.
The letter, dated March 31, does not restrict the production
or shipment of pharmaceutical products from the facility,
Hospira said on Tuesday.
However, the FDA warned in its letter that it could withhold
approval of new applications or supplements made by Hospira
until it confirmed that the facility was FDA-compliant.
The company, which makes biosimilars and generic versions of
injectable drugs as well as pumps used to deliver them, has
received warning letters for multiple facilities and has also
issued a slew of drug recalls in the past year.
The company's stock was down marginally at $87.76 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Simon Jennings)