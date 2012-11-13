US STOCKS-S&P 500 holds losses after Fed minutes; Dow hits record high
* Many Fed policymakers said rate hike may come 'fairly soon'
Nov 13 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has prohibited Hospira Inc from importing its Symbiq medication infusion pumps, which are manufactured in Costa Rica, into the United States, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory filing.
Hospira said FDA's action does not restrict importation of its other medication management products, and the company does not expect it will have a material impact on its ability to achieve its 2012 financial projections.
Hospira earlier this month said it had placed a voluntary hold on shipments of the Symbiq pumps to new U.S. customers.
In August, the company announced it received a warning letter from FDA over quality problems at the Costa Rica plant where it makes most of its infusion pumps.
* Many Fed policymakers said rate hike may come 'fairly soon'
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
* Xcel energy inc. Board increases 2017 common dividend 5.9 percent, declares dividend on common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: