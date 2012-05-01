European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
* Q1 adj EPS $0.47 vs est $0.45
* Q1 revenue $965.9 mln vs est $949.7 mln
May 1 Specialty medicines maker Hospira Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates on strong sales at its Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
For the first quarter, the company earned $40.2 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $149.9 million, or 88 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 47 cents per share. Revenue fell 4 percent to $965.9 million.
Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $949.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter, revenue from Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 11 percent to $127.9 million.
The company also reitereated its 2012 outlook. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)