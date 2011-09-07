Corrects paragraph 3 to show that CEO expects Hospira to be one of the top three leaders in global biosimiars and No. 1 in generic injectable drugs in every major market it serves.

CHICAGO, Sept 7 Hospira Inc HSP.N is seeking acquisitions that will help it penetrate emerging markets such as Brazil and China, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We're going to have to do M&A (mergers and acquisitions) in emerging markets ... to get us going in certain countries," Chief Executive F. Michael Ball told analysts at its headquarters in suburban Chicago, where its investor meeting was being held.

Ball, who was named CEO in March, said his priority was to fix problems at some of Hospira's manufacturing plants in 2011 and 2012 and then focus on biosimilars -- generic versions of biotech medicines -- where Ball expects the company to be the one of the top three leaders in global biosimilars.

He said he expects Hospira to be the No. 1 provider of generic injectable drugs in every major market it serves.

Hospira shares were up 73 cents at $44.96 in midmorning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman)