By Susan Kelly

CHICAGO, Oct 18 Specialty medicines maker Hospira Inc HSP.N cut its full-year outlook after quality problems at a key plant slowed production of injectable drugs, driving shares down more than 21 percent.

The company, which also said its third-quarter results would be lower than expected, has been working to improve quality processes at the Rocky Mount, North Carolina, plant for more than a year after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Chief Executive F. Michael Ball, who was named Hospira's CEO in March, said the company had received additional feedback from FDA that the agency was not pleased with its progress at Rocky Mount, and it was not yet clear when production would return to normal levels at the facility, which makes a number of injectable drugs and generates about one-quarter of total company revenue.

"Without understanding all the root issues, I would be very reluctant to put any kind of timeline on it," he told analysts on a conference call.

Ball, who last month told investors his top priority was fixing the problems at the plant, said the company has appointed new senior managers at the facility and is working with outside consultants to improve its operations.

"We are committed to ensuring that we resolve the issues the FDA has cited with respect to Rocky Mount as swiftly as possible," said Ball, who joined Hospira after 16 years as an executive at Allergan Inc (AGN.N).

Leerink Swann analyst Rick Wise said the extent of the problems at Rocky Mount caught investors off guard.

"It seems clear this whole process of resolving the issue is going to take longer, is going to be more complicated and will cost more money than Hospira thought and that investors thought," he said.

Hospira shares were down $8.09, or 21.65 percent, at $29.27 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Hospira said it expects to report third-quarter adjusted income from operations of $142 million, down from $189 million a year earlier, hurt by lost sales due to the production slowdown and charges and costs tied to the plant improvement work. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be 66 cents.

Analysts had expected 96 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects to report a third-quarter net loss of $85 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with a profit of $142 million, or 42 cents, a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose 2.9 percent to $977 million, boosted by strong U.S. sales of the prostate cancer drug docetaxel, the company said.

Analysts had expected third-quarter sales of $1.07 billion.

For full-year 2011, Hospira said it now expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.95 to $3.05, down from a July forecast of $3.90 to $4.00.

Hospira said it would discuss its outlook for 2012 on its fourth-quarter earnings call.

Last month, Hospira projected sales growth in the mid-single-digits through 2014 before accelerating into the low teens. At the time, the company said it would take 18 to 24 months to fix its plant problems.

Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman said Hospira likely faces a multi-year period of reinvestment.

"We question the long-term growth profile and targets that were provided at the recent analyst meeting on September 8, which now appear to be out of reach," Roman said in a note to clients.

(Reporting by Susan Kelly; editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman and Bernard Orr)