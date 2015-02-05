(Adds CEO, analyst, fund manager comments; Hospira background)
By Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson
Feb 5 Pfizer Inc said it would buy
Hospira Inc for about $15 billion to boost its portfolio
of generic injectable drugs and copies of biotech medicines.
Pfizer is known for prescription medicines like impotence
treatment Viagra and Lyrica for nerve pain, but many of its
biggest brands, including cholesterol treatment Lipitor and
painkiller Celebrex, have lost patent protection and are facing
cheaper generics. The company needs new products to keep its
earnings growing.
Hospira makes generic versions of injectable drugs that are
widely used in hospitals, through vials, syringes and bags, as
well as pumps used to deliver them and other fluids. It also
sells several biosimilars, or copies of biotech drugs, overseas
and has others in development.
Pfizer offered $90 per share in cash, a 39 percent premium
to Hospira's closing stock price on Wednesday. Hospira shares
soared 35 percent to nearly $88 on Thursday, while Pfizer was up
2.7 percent at $32.93.
The proposed acquisition is Pfizer's largest since the New
York company failed in its attempt to buy AstraZeneca Plc
, which rebuffed its $118 billion approach last
year but has remained a subject of takeover speculation.
Pfizer said the latest move showed its commitment to deploy
capital and deliver revenue and earnings-per-share growth in the
near term. The company said it expected the deal to add 10 cents
to 12 cents per share to earnings in the first full year after
it closes.
"I don't think this deal is a game changer for Pfizer but
helps them build out their sterile injectables business without
wildly overpaying for assets, as the company has done in the
past," said portfolio manager Les Funtleyder of E Squared Asset
Management.
Pfizer expects the deal, which requires regulatory and
shareholder approvals, to close later this year, immediately
boosting earnings and enabling the company to cut annual costs
by $800 million over the next three years.
Chief Executive Officer Ian Read said the Hospira deal would
not delay any breakup of Pfizer, an action the company has said
it could take by 2017 if an accounting analysis determines it
makes sense.
BIOSIMILAR ATTRACTION
Drugmakers are racing to develop biosimilars, which
typically cost 20 percent to 30 percent less than the original,
as big-ticket patents on biotech drugs expire and cash-strapped
healthcare systems cut costs.
Biosimilars are expected to account for about one-quarter of
the $100 billion in sales from off-patent biological drugs by
the end of the decade, according to a study compiled by Thomson
Reuters BioWorld.
There are no approved biosimilars in the United States yet.
Lake Forest, Illinois-based Hospira is seeking approval from
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market a biosimilar of
Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster arthritis treatment
Remicade.
Pfizer and Hospira are dominant players in the hospital
anti-infectives business and are also developing many of the
same biosimilars, so Pfizer could wind up selling many
overlapping products, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst John
Boris said.
Hospira is developing more than a half-dozen biosimilars in
partnership with Celltrion Inc of South Korea and
would therefore have to pay royalties on those products coming
to market.
"We don't think this is a major issue for the transaction,"
Read told analysts on a conference call.
Boris said Pfizer would probably try to divest some of those
assets to focus on its own wholly owned biosimilar candidates,
including versions of Roche Holding AG's Herceptin for
breast cancer, Rituxan lymphoma treatment and Avastin lung
cancer drug, as well as of Abbott Laboratories Inc's
Humira arthritis treatment.
The total value of the deal is about $17 billion, including
debt, the companies said. Hospira had $1.75 billion in
outstanding long-term debt as of Sept. 30, according to a
regulatory filing.
Pfizer's financial advisers are Guggenheim Securities, J.P.
Morgan and Lazard, with Ropes & Gray LLP as
legal adviser and Clifford Chance LLP advising on international
regulatory matters.
Morgan Stanley is Hospira's financial adviser, while
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP & Affiliates are its
legal adviser.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru
and Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by
Savio D'Souza, Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)