NEW YORK Feb 5 Pfizer Inc's $15 billion deal to
buy Hospira Inc will allow the largest U.S. drugmaker to benefit
from specialty generic medicines that are commanding far higher
prices than traditional off-patent pills, industry investors and
analysts said.
High demand for many of its injectable sterile drugs,
including outright shortages in some cases, has allowed Hospira
to increase prices in recent years.
Pfizer said on Thursday it will be adding the
business to its unit of "global established products" - now
primarily a collection of conventional pills that have gone
off-patent and steadily lost value due to competition from cheap
generics.
The combination will make the established products unit a
more attractive play for investors should Pfizer eventually spin
it off or sell it, a decision expected in 2017.
"A lot of established products are diminishing assets,
whereas the generics business is growing nicely for specialty
injectables. The portfolio tends to be more durable," said Kevin
Kendra, an analyst with Gabelli & Co, which holds Hospira
shares.
Pfizer said the $37 billion global market for sterile
injectables in 2013 will double to $70 billion by 2020. Such
products include cancer drugs delivered by infusion pump,
intravenous medicines, pre-filled syringes, bags and vials used
by hospitals.
They are harder, and more expensive, to manufacture with the
proper quality controls than traditional pills, and the number
of companies that specialize in their production has dropped
dramatically in recent years due to a wave of consolidation
among generics companies.
Hospira had a series of quality control problems beginning
in 2010 at its plant in North Carolina and later facilities in
India and elsewhere, since fixed, as well as several product
recalls, contributing to shortages.
"It hurt Hospira when they couldn't supply, but now that
they've gotten their plants fixed up, they're benefiting from
competitors' own manufacturing issues," Kendra said.
For the first nine months of 2014, Hospira sales grew more
than 14 percent to $3.34 billion. Pfizer's established products
unit saw sales decline 9 percent in 2014 to $25.1 billion.
Pfizer can now vastly expand sales of the products it is
acquiring due to its global presence. Some analysts say that
will help justify the 39 percent premium it agreed to pay for
Hospira, which makes about 80 percent of its sales in the United
States.
"The combined company will leverage Pfizer's global
commercial network to expand Hospira's portfolio into Europe and
the emerging markets," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said.
Pfizer's manufacturing expertise could also boost confidence
in quality controls.
"Pfizer is one of the best sterile products manufacturers in
the industry, which should be comforting" to U.S. health
regulators, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst John Boris said.
In fact, industry experts believe the Hospira deal bolsters
the case for separating the Pfizer established products business
soon.
"It would make that established products business that much
more attractive on a global basis with this addition of
Hospira's revenue base," said Len Yaffe, portfolio manager of
the StockDoc Partners healthcare fund that holds both Pfizer and
Hospira shares.
