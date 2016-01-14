Jan 13 Drugmaker Pfizer Inc is thinking
about selling hospital products maker Hospira's infusion pump
business for about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Talks are said to be at an early stage, Bloomberg reported
on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1OQhp8A)
Pfizer closed its $15 billion acquisition of Hospira, which
makes biosimilars and generic versions of injectable drugs, in
September.
A Pfizer spokeswoman declined to comment.
Infusion pumps are computerized and are designed to deliver
medications directly into patients' bloodstreams.
In November, Pfizer said it would buy Botox maker Allergan
Plc in a deal worth $160 billion, which would create the
world's largest drugmaker.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)