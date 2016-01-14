Jan 13 Drugmaker Pfizer Inc is thinking about selling hospital products maker Hospira's infusion pump business for about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks are said to be at an early stage, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1OQhp8A)

Pfizer closed its $15 billion acquisition of Hospira, which makes biosimilars and generic versions of injectable drugs, in September.

A Pfizer spokeswoman declined to comment.

Infusion pumps are computerized and are designed to deliver medications directly into patients' bloodstreams.

In November, Pfizer said it would buy Botox maker Allergan Plc in a deal worth $160 billion, which would create the world's largest drugmaker. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)