Feb 13 Injectable drug provider Hospira Inc on Wednesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter versus a year-earlier loss as its sales increased more than 8 percent.

Net income was $5.3 million, or 3 cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with a net loss of $214.0 million, or $1.30 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted earnings were 55 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting earnings per share of 54 cents.

Net sales jumped to $1.1 billion in the quarter from $1.0 billion a year before.