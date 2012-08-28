* Warning does not restrict production at the plant
* Company still evaluating corrective measures
* Hospira shares up 1 percent after hours
Aug 28 Hospira Inc said it had received
a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over
quality problems at the Costa Rican plant that makes most of its
infusion pumps.
The warning, stemming from an April inspection by U.S.
regulators, does not restrict production or product shipments
from the plant in La Aurora de Heredia, Costa Rica, Hospira said
on Tuesday in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Among the issues cited by the FDA were ongoing problems with
the company's Plum brand infusion pump, which Hospira recalled
in February 2011 because of problems with its alarm. The company
received complaints of alarm failures even after a supplier
redesigned the part, the FDA said in the letter.
Hospira said it was still evaluating actions and associated
costs to address the issues raised by the FDA.
"It seems FDA, with this warning letter, is not fully
satisfied with their efforts to correct the alarm problems,"
Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said.
An Hospira spokeswoman said the company was switching alarm
components for the pump, a process it expects to complete by
early 2013.
The maker of medical devices and injectable specialty drugs
has been working for several years to resolve manufacturing
issues at some of its plants.
Hospira, based in Lake Forest, Illinois, said in February
that it had resumed production of injectable drugs at its Rocky
Mount, North Carolina, plant, after a maintenance shutdown.
Manufacturing problems at that plant had led to shortages of
anesthesia and other drugs.
Earlier this month, Hospira's new Chief Executive Michael
Ball told analysts the company was making progress addressing
various manufacturing issues.
Hospira shares were up 1.3 percent after hours from a close
Tuesday of $33.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.