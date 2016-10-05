SAO PAULO Oct 5 Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International Ltd is in advanced talks to acquire
Hospital da Bahia, a Brazilian hospital in the northeastern city
of Salvador, for about 1 billion reais ($308 million), according
to a newspaper report on Wednesday.
Brazilian business daily Valor Economico reported, without
saying how it obtained the information, that Fosun was also
looking to spend an additional 2 billion reais on other
acquisitions to form a Brazilian hospital chain.
Representatives for Fosun and Hospital da Bahia did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The reported negotiations follow the Fosun group's first
Brazilian investment in July, when the company acquired fund
manager Rio Bravo Investimentos for an undisclosed sum.
Founded by billionaire Guo Guangchang, Fosun has grown into
China's biggest privately controlled conglomerate, with holdings
ranging from medical companies to French travel group Club Med.
($1 = 3.24 reais)
