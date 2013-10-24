Oct 24 Hospitality Staffing Solutions Group LLC,
which provides housekeeping personnel for hotels, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, three years after being
acquired by private equity firm Frontenac Co.
The company plans to conduct a court-supervised auction of
its business, according to court filings.
After Hospitality Staffing was acquired for $80 million in
2010, it discovered problems with employee verification and
other operational issues. The company was squeezed by the cost
of correcting those problems, a sluggish economic recovery, and
increased competition, according to documents filed in the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
In April, the company defaulted on its secured credit
facility.
Hospitality Staffing, which calls itself the largest U.S.
provider of housekeeping staff for hotels, has about $60 million
in secured, unsecured and trade debt, according to court
documents. It employs 6,700 people and operates in 35 states. It
said in a statement it does not expect to make meaningful cuts
in its workforce.
The company is seeking court approval to borrow $7 million
to fund its business until the auction is completed, which is
expected by the end of the year.
In the auction, an initial, or "stalking horse," bid will
come from affiliates of Littlejohn & Co, a private equity firm.
The bid will be the $23 million in secured debt Littlejohn is
owed, according to the court filings.
Rick Holliday, the company's president and chief executive,
said in a statement the sale of the company would clean up the
balance sheet and allow a stronger company to emerge from
bankruptcy.
The Atlanta-based company last year settled a class action
lawsuit by workers at Indianapolis hotels who alleged they were
denied overtime pay. The terms of the agreement were
confidential.
At least nine Hospital Staffing affiliates also filed for
bankruptcy.
The case is HSS Holding LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District
of Delaware, No. 13-12740.