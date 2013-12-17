Dec 17 U.S. hospital admissions in November were
the weakest in more than a decade, under pressure from a change
in reimbursement rules for Medicare patients and confusion tied
to the problem-ridden rollout of Obamacare, according to a
survey by Citi Research.
New billing rules for the Medicare program for the elderly
and disabled require hospitals to treat patient stays lasting
less than "two midnights" as an outpatient visit.
"In addition, it is reasonable to conclude that the
cumulative impact of changing physician employment and payment
models is beginning to play a role, as well as the paralyzing
effect of the impotent Obamacare rollout," Citi analyst Gary
Taylor said in a report.
Hospital inpatient admissions in November fell to their
weakest level in more than a decade, based on responses to the
bank's monthly survey of 98 hospitals, Taylor said.
In October and November combined, admissions were down 4 to
5 percent from a year ago, which will likely weigh on hospital
operators' fourth-quarter earnings and 2014 forecasts, he said.
Shares of hospital operators, which have climbed throughout
the year on an expected increase in demand for healthcare when
the health reform law kicks in, slumped on Tuesday afternoon.
HCA Holdings Inc fell 2.9 percent to $45.81, Community
Health Systems Inc declined 2.9 percent to $38.11, and
Tenet Healthcare Corp was down 1.9 percent at $39.80.