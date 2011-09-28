* Dartmouth study finds 1 in 6 patients readmitted
* Hospitals face Medicare deadline to reduce readmissions
By Susan Kelly
Sept 28 About one in six Medicare patients is
readmitted to the hospital within a month of being discharged,
indicating room for improvement before financial penalties for
high readmission rates kick in next year, a large study found.
Medicare plans to reduce payments to hospitals with
excessive readmissions by 1 percent beginning in October 2012
as part of President Obama's healthcare reform. The penalty
rises to 3 percent in fiscal 2015.
The reimbursement cuts by Medicare, which provides medical
coverage for about 45 million elderly Americans, are part of an
initiative to reduce wasteful spending and improve the quality
of patient care.
The study, by the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and
Clinical Practice, found little change in 30-day readmission
rates in hospitals across the country over a five-year period
ending in 2009, regardless of the cause of the initial
hospitalization.
Readmission rates after surgery were 12.7 percent in both
2004 and 2009, while readmission rates for medical conditions
rose slightly to 16.1 percent in 2009 from 15.9 percent five
years before.
"For a long-standing and well-recognized problem, not much
progress has been made," Dr. David Goodman, the study's lead
author and a principal investigator for the Dartmouth Atlas
Project, told reporters on a telephone conference.
The Dartmouth Atlas Project, which specializes in research
on variations in Medicare usage, looked at 10.7 million
hospital discharges for Medicare patients to analyze
readmission rates.
The researchers also found that more than half of discharged
Medicare patients did not see a primary care clinician within two
weeks of leaving the hospital. Follow-up appointments reduce
readmissions and improve patient outcomes, Goodman said.
"Emergency rooms, on the other hand, are too often the
place where patients end up being seen. Unfortunately many of
those emergency room visits are the portal of entry back into
the hospital for admission," Goodman said.
Regions of the country with high readmission rates also
tended to show general patterns of high hospital use for
medical conditions, indicating that some communities rely more
heavily on the local hospital for care across the board,
according to the study, which received funding from the Robert
Wood Johnson Foundation.
A separate study by Consumer Reports, released on Tuesday,
found 20 percent of patients hospitalized for heart attack,
heart failure or pneumonia were readmitted to the hospital
within 30 days of their initial discharge.
Consumer Reports, which looked at Medicare data for 2,432
hospitals between July 2007 and June 2010, said it found many
hospitals fail to give adequate information to patients about
the care they'll need after they leave the hospital.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)