METALS-London copper edges up as demand view brightens
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
July 8 The U.S. government agency in charge of health insurance for seniors on Monday proposed a 1.8 percent rate increase for hospital outpatient departments in fiscal 2014, as it moves to rein in reimbursements relative to rising costs.
The proposed rule by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is in line with expectations, UBS analyst A.J. Rice said in a note to clients. Reimbursement for outpatient services represents about 20 percent of a typical hospital's total Medicare payments, Rice said.
However, hospital systems are increasingly moving more of their services to outpatient from inpatient care.
CMS said it will accept comments on the proposed rule until Sept. 6 and will respond with a final rule by Nov. 1.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month high on Thursday after Wall Street soared and the dollar gained on rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in March.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.